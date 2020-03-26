A member of the LSU community in Baton Rouge tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total positive case count for the campus to three.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said in a release that the individual is a student in the Greek Life community on campus. The student is reportedly in isolation with their family; those who have been in contact with the person were notified of the positive COVID-19 results, he said.
"Our thoughts and best wishes are with this student, and our entire community stands together during these difficult circumstances," the press release said. "Please continue to follow federal and state guidelines about staying home, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding groups of more than 10 people."