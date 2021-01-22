Flawed data collection concerning the race of coronavirus vaccine recipients in Louisiana has made it hard for state officials to understand if initial doses have been distributed fairly to the state’s residents.

A little over a month since vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna began reaching Louisiana, the majority of people who have received the shot have been marked “other” or “unknown” on forms hospitals and pharmacies are required to submit to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Roughly 36% were marked “other” and 20% were marked “unknown,” according to the data unveiled Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards. That means the state doesn't know the race of more than half the roughly 300,000 doses administered to date.

Of the recipients who were tabulated by race, 33% were White, 10% were Black, 0.85% were Asian, 0.1% were Native Hawaiian and 0.12% were American Indian.

At a press conference Friday, Edwards called the data a "bit of a problem" and said the state would "make every effort to make sure providers" are submitting complete data.

The lack of data on race paints an imprecise picture of who is getting vaccines in the state. It could also undermine the push by Edwards as well as federal officials to distribute vaccinations equitably after the virus itself took a disproportionate toll on Black and Latino communities.

"It means we don't know what the information we've got really means," said Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University. "If [the unknown] is anywhere above 10 or 15%, it becomes really problematic."

Louisiana joins 17 other states publicly reporting vaccine data on race and ethnicity, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Of those, few appear to have the same data collection problem.

Mississippi, for example, had 13% of its inoculated group marked as “other” and included a multi-racial category. Mississippi also tracked ethnicity separately, allowing patients to mark whether they are Hispanic or non-Hispanic.

Louisiana’s dashboard does not include ethnicity.

Unknown typically means the race was left blank. Other, however, is an option chosen by the provider or patient.

And while some vaccinated people may have chosen other, the data do not match up with population-level data. According to U.S. Census data from 2019, 1.8% of Louisiana residents selected two or more races and 5.3% selected Hispanic or Latino. The rest chose one race.

The flaw may stem from the way the data is collected, said Hassig. Mississippi requires people to register ahead of time online using one main portal. Louisiana has a more disjointed process of getting a vaccine, leaving the distribution up to a network of pharmacies meant to address a broad geographic area.

Some, like Walgreens, ask patients to provide their own race data when making the appointment online. But others might have left selection of race up to providers, which isn’t always effective.

“If it’s a form (patients) fill out themselves, they’re more comfortable filling out the information,” said Hassig.

To collect the most accurate information, especially in a diverse population, the intake form should have multiple options.

“Asking questions to categorize based on race gets really complicated really fast,” said Hassig. “Look at our vice president. She is half Black, half Asian. She’s claimed as Black, she’s claimed as Asian. The most precise way would be to have multi-combinatory options.”

There could be reasons for the choice of "other," said Thomas LaVeist, dean of the Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and member of the state's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. It could be that people of color are getting vaccinated at a higher rate but don't want to indicate their race out of concern they may be treated differently.

It could also be that employees distributing the vaccine lack training on the significance of collecting race data.

"Sometimes people in health care wouldn't complete data on race because they didn't see the importance, said LaVeist. "But for something like this, race is an extremely important variable to have because it allows us to monitor how are we doing, are we reaching the full population."

The data release Friday follows a stern memo from top coronavirus response official Dr. Joe Kanter that said providers cannot discriminate by reserving shots for existing patients. A letter released the same day also addressed the selection of “other,” as race.

"Routinely selecting 'other' as a default in the race field is not acceptable and will hinder the state's ability to understand and address inequities in vaccine distribution," the letter says.

The state’s current vaccination plan does not prioritize anyone based on race or ethnicity. However, it is a factor that was considered.

“When you look at the Black population and who it is who has been affected, it’s people who work in essential jobs,” said Hassig, an advisor working on the Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine distribution plan. “That’s one of the reasons we put those people quite high on the priority list.”

