In a news conference Saturday joining Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center painted a grim reality of how the latest surge in coronavirus cases is affecting the state's largest hospital.

"We are overwhelmed," Dr. Catherine O'Neal said. "We have too many people in the hospital. Our hospitals are full."

O'Neal, in an interview with The Advocate on Friday, said the daily pace of admitted COVID-19 patients around 10 to 20 per day is about what it was like during late March when the pandemic first gained significant traction in the state.

"And it's striking," she said Friday. "It started last Wednesday. It's just been this steep uphill climb since then."

The hospital had 79 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, including 24 in intensive care.

On Saturday, O'Neal told a story of the youngest coronavirus patient in the hospital's ICU.

"Of our patients with COVID-19, one-third of them are in the ICU. Our youngest patient is 25, and he has no medical conditions when he entered the hospital," she said.

She also shared the story of how the volume of coronavirus patients has impacted patients suffering from any number of non-COVID illnesses. In this case O'Neal said a patient has had a surgery delayed three times since February.

That patient's cancer is now incurable.

"We can't allow this in the community anymore," O'Neal said.

