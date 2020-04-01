Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants the federal government to help the city-parish provide hazard pay to the parish's health care workers, first responders and essential employees at the front line of the parish's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter Wednesday to U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy and U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Cedric Richmond, Broome said local government budgets can't bear the long-term financial strains of the pandemic. She said the city-parish wants to give hazard pay to the employees who have sacrificed their own health to help treat people diagnosed with the virus and protect the public — but it can't afford to do so without help.

"Federal assistance is needed, and I am actively working to call for and support federal legislation providing hazard pay for healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees," Broome said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "In the meantime, we will examine all potential options to provide additional compensation for our first responders and essential workers who serve our community as we navigate this COVID-19 crisis."

Top officials in Broome's administration previously said the city-parish has approximately $93 million in reserves and unassigned funds that will help sustain operations and hopefully prevent layoffs and furloughs. But they also cautioned that outlook could change if the economic downturn caused by the pandemic stretches on too long.

In her letter to state congressmen, the mayor said she would not "sacrifice the integrity or safety" of the parish's workforce and do her best to ensure they are "appropriately rewarded" and cared for during the outbreak.

And as U.S. Congress begins its discussions around a fourth stimulus bill, she urged them to make hazard pay for essential personnel one of their top priorities.

"From every scenario I have seen, while the immediate Coronavirus mitigation actions being enforced in our communities are intended to be short-term, the length of fully eradicating this pandemic stretches on for months," Broome's letter states. "To put additional financial burden on local governments to adequately reward these personnel risks the long-term solvency of a local government's budget."