Executive director Eddie Bonine issued an updated LHSAA memo on the coronavirus pandemic Monday. He also stressed that member schools should follow the strict directives Gov. John Bel Edwards outlined for all citizens in a press conference.
But Bonine also is leaving the door open for the LHSAA to conduct its remaining championships at later dates, extending into June, if the pandemic is brought under control.
“Right now we have no idea how this is going to play out or how severe the impact of it will be,” Bonine said. “But it is serious business, and it may be that way for several months. We will continue to monitor the situation, because it is going to change daily and weekly.
“Schools are out until April 13, and Gov. Edwards said today he might extend it another month. Even with that said, there are still no options off the table for our championship events. We would consider extending the year and holding events in June, but only if the pandemic situation improves to the point where events can be held safely.”
Bonine and his staff spent the past two weeks in Lake Charles for the LHSAA's girls/boys basketball tournaments. That gave Bonine a chance to meet with Sulphur Parks and Recreation leaders. He said June dates are tentatively set for possible nonselect baseball and softball tournaments. Select finals would be played at school sites.
Bonine reiterated that moving other events — including powerlifting, bowling, boys/girls tennis and golf, alon with track — to later dates remains a possibility.
The LHSAA is leaving the decision on practice time over the next month up to the schools and school districts while classes are not in session. Bonine said he would not advise schools to practice. He cited Edwards’ directive that groups of no larger than 10 people assemble together, making team practices very difficult.
East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and Iberville schools all confirmed they are not allowing teams to practice or meet.
“It’s just not the smart thing or the right thing to do,” EBR athletic supervisor Lynn Williamson said. “This is a public health situation, and that is more important than athletics.”
Zachary, Central, University High and a number of area private schools, including Catholic High, Episcopal, St. Joseph’s Academy, Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School, also are not allowing practices. U-High coaches can send athletes individual workout, according to athletic director Jill White.
Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School said they will review their situations weekly to determine when/if workouts can resume.
“At this time, we are week-to-week on our activities,” Dunham athletic director Neil Weiner said. “We are hoping to resume practices. Our kids need their teams and sports in a big way right now.”