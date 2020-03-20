The 60-year pastor of a Baptist Church in St. James Parish died this week from the respiratory illness tied to the novel coronavirus, his wife said Friday.

The Rev. Leon Franklin, pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church in the St. James community, is the first person in the Baton Rouge region to be claimed by the global pandemic that had killed more than 10,000 people worldwide through Friday morning, including at least 150 in the United States, according to federal health authorities and the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Louisiana had 11 deaths as of Friday morning from the COVID-19 illness. All but three have been in Orleans Parish.

Brenda Franklin, 61, said her husband, who was pastor of the small Mississippi River church for 14 years and a native of the area, was an outgoing person and "big teddy bear" who "loved God and loved people in general" and young children in particular.

"He was everybody's pawpaw," she said.

The church's Facebook page, which is replete with videos of him and the choir engaged in song, spirit and sermon, complete with playing guitar and drum kit in the background, honored Franklin's loss and had nearly 200 messages of condolence early Friday.

"We will understand it better by and by. Our Pastor Rev. Leon Franklin transitioned on yesterday, went home to be with his God," a memorial Facebook meme with his picture says. It was posted Thursday.

Brenda Franklin said she and two others in her extended family are quarantined for the next 14 days. She said her husband, who also worked at the Monsanto chemical plant in Luling, did not lead church service Sunday.

His loss caught the west bank St. James Parish area off guard.

"It shocked the community," Franklin said.

