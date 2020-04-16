The number of Baton Rouge jail inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 53 after expanded testing became available in recent days, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Two inmates are being treated at the hospital while 33 remain inside the jail in isolation, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. The other 18 are being housed at the state's Angola prison where the Department of Corrections established quarantine accommodations in the facility's Camp J, a solitary confinement wing that was closed two years ago because officials deemed it unsafe.

Hicks said Wednesday parish jail inmates will no longer be sent to the maximum security prison after testing positive. She said the sheriff's office determined it can isolate and treat large numbers of people in house since they've also reopened a section of the jail that was closed in 2018 for security reasons.

That eliminates the need for transporting sick prisoners up to Angola — more than an hour's drive from the nearest hospital with critical care capabilities.

It's unclear whether other parishes are still sending inmates there. State corrections officials haven't responded to recent requests for comment on the transfer plan.

Two prisoner rights groups filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the practice, alleging it "will likely result in the death of dozens — if not hundreds or thousands — of people."

DOC officials have stressed that the accommodations are isolated from other buildings and camps on "the sprawling Louisiana State Penitentiary property" and said that all inmates experiencing severe coronavirus symptoms would be sent to a hospital.

Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc announced the same day a plan to reduce the state prison population through medical furlough for a select group of prisoners, focusing mainly on DOC inmates being housed in local jails. Those are typically people serving shorter sentences for more minor crimes. About 1,000 nonviolent inmates will be eligible for consideration before a new panel that will start meeting Friday.