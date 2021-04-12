Doses of COVID vaccines will be distributed to 486 locations across all 64 Louisiana parishes this week.
All people 16 and older are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine in Louisiana.
Anyone wishing to obtain a vaccine are asked to make an appointment first.
Click here for a list of the locations receiving doses this week, including Walmarts, hospitals and independent pharmacies.
People wanting to get vaccinated can also consider attending a community vaccine event.
Click here for a list of those events in Louisiana.
Have questions about the vaccine or making an appointment? Louisiana launched a new vaccine hotline at (855) 453-0774.
The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
