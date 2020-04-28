Some small businesses are finding success with a federal loan program to stay afloat, while others are having difficulty luring workers back onto their payrolls because unemployment is more lucrative and employees fear being exposed to the coronavirus.
For A. Michael "Skeeter" Moore, the pandemic and a slow-moving federal Paycheck Protection Program loan process were just too daunting. Moore decided last week to give up and keep his Oil-N-Geaux oil change and state inspection shop on the outskirts of Gonzales closed. He also saw a potential purchaser for his business back out because the buyer was facing a decline in business similar to Moore's experience.
Arkel Construction in Baton Rouge has had trouble luring back some workers. It had 96 employees but laid off 20 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have 30% of our projects shut down and not much on the horizon,” said Derek Fife, Arkel's president. The company has been able to survive with existing cash flow.
Through its federal payroll protection loan, Arkel planned to rehire some employees to keep its workforce intact.
“We have tried to rehire a few of the workers, but they will not return because they are getting enhanced federal unemployment,” Fife said.
Other businesses are making use of the program. A hair salon owner said he rehired laid-off workers to keep his workforce whole, but they are doing nothing on the payroll because the business is deemed nonessential and is closed. Others are able to have work done remotely and are keeping reduced operations going and workers busy or diversifying their business to help stay afloat until business revives.
Though Moore could operate as an essential business, Oil-N-Geaux's volume near Gonzales fell dramatically within two days of a stay-at-home order imposed by the state in mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Before that, Oil-N-Geaux had four employees, including Moore.
Moore said he had to reduce hours to minimize financial losses. Like many other small businesses, he also struggled at his bank to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan through a U.S. Small Business Administration-administered application process that was riddled early on with changes and problems.
The $349 billion program ran out of money within just two weeks on April 16 — before Moore could get approval for a $26,000 loan he needed to keep employees on the payroll. He also couldn't wait for the next $310 billion round of funding finally approved late last week by Congress. The second round is expected to dry up even faster than the first because of a backlog of applications and demand nationally that created a bottleneck Monday and Tuesday for lenders.
The federal loans are attractive because they can be partially forgiven, but companies need to spend 75% on payroll within eight weeks of receiving the money. The other 25% can be spent on rent, utilities and mortgage payments. Otherwise, the loan has generous terms: a 1% interest rate and six months before any payment is due.
While Moore was cutting hours to stay afloat in March, the federal government started adding $600 per week in supplemental funds to Louisiana’s maximum unemployment payment of $247 per week to laid-off workers or those with significantly reduced hours.
With their hours and paycheck trimmed significantly and his business struggling to get a payroll protection loan, Moore said his remaining staff understandably had to protect their own financial well-being through unemployment, while also eliminating their fears of the coronavirus health risk at work to themselves and potential exposure to their families at home.
With businesses across the country also facing those challenges, the National Federation for Independent Business, a small business advocacy group, has been pushing for a “good faith” provision on the federal loans that would credit companies for trying to rehire workers who prefer unemployment aid instead. It also wants the SBA to eliminate the requirement that 75% be spent on payroll, or at least reduce it to 50%.
According to a survey of its members, the NFIB said that just half of those who have applied for loans expect that they will rehire all their workers and get the entire amount forgiven. A quarter expect that at least three-quarters of the loan will be forgiven, while 15% didn't know.
Duane Leger, owner of Londyn Ashley Hair Studio in Denham Springs, prepared his loan application at least a week before the Small Business Administration started processing requests and was approved for $25,000 to cover payroll costs and rent.
"I'm pretty much paying them to stay home," Leger said. "It definitely helped me stay afloat."
The salon hasn't been able to serve any customers, but some regulars are buying gift certificates and products.
Leger had been taking appointments and fully booked May in hopes the state-imposed stay-at-home order would be lifted for hair salons on its April 30 expiration, but the governor on Monday extended the order through May 15 for nonessential businesses such as hair salons because coronavirus statistics remain too high.
"People are ready to get back in the salon," Leger said.
If the stay-at-home order lingers until June, that's going to be a tough situation, Leger said.
The National Federation for Independent Business also has been pushing the government to extend the rehiring window beyond eight weeks to help businesses.
SLT Technology Inc., an information technology business that does training programs particularly for schools and universities, has been able to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Calvin Mills, CEO of SLT Technology in Baton Rouge, applied for payroll protection and was able to keep five employees working as a result.
"Our business was really picking up; we had just started executing our contracts, but once schools (universities) closed everything was on hold," Mills said.
The company was approved for $40,000 after approaching several different banks and navigating payroll program guidelines that changed several times.
"We're in the process of getting our training prepared for online," Mills said. "The loan was critical for us to keep our employees."
ThreeSixtyEight, a marketing and advertising business in Baton Rouge, was approved for about $250,000 to keep 25 employees on its payroll.
"We're blessed that our people have jobs … you can design websites from anywhere," said Gus Murillo, co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight.
The company had been growing rapidly before the pandemic and had hired nine new workers in December. While some of the work for business clients has dried up in recent weeks, the team has been working remotely on some projects. Right now, the focus is helping clients prepare for when the economy is open again, and the company has enough cash reserves to make it through the trough.
“We will make it through the other side as a slightly unprofitable company," Murillo said.