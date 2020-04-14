Since the new coronvirus shut things down, the West Baton Rouge Parish school system has generally refrained from sending school laptops home, but it is sending them to individual high school students who most need them, and in some cases, hotspots as well.
Superintendent Wes Watts said helping graduating seniors in particular has been a top priority.
“This is the end for them,” Watts said. “So that was our focus.”
Even though Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that he plans to extend school closures through the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Watts said he has no immediate plans to send more laptops home to the district and its nearly 4,000 students.
One reason, he said, is the filters that block students from going to inappropriate websites were not installed on these devices; the content filtering was previously handled at the school level. Watts said his technology department is installing filters onto each laptop it's sending home.
“If you’re going to send devices home, they’ve got to be in the right condition,” he said.
West Baton Rouge last week also announced a new grading policy for this school year, which ends May 21 in the school district. As part of the new policy, West Baton Rouge educators will rely largely on the work students completed by March 13, the last day of face-to-face instruction.
“I think we have a decent idea where our students are,” he said.
In the lower grades, according to the plan, in the lower grades students who are on the edge of passing will be judged on a case-by-case where they can advance to the next grade. High school students who are failing will get a chance to take a special proficiency exam and if they score 70 percent or higher they can get credit for that course. Watts said he’s still organizing how this special exam will work; seniors will be the first to take it.
“If they can pass that exam, they’ve proven they have mastered the content of that course, Watt said.
Also, according to the plan, any student who wants to improve their grades can do so through online work or a special “capstone” project they arrange with their teacher.