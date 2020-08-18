Eight Baton Rouge public schools are shifting from lunchtime to late afternoon meal service starting Wednesday and continuing that service until Aug. 25.

Hot meal hand-out times at these schools will move to 3 to 5 p.m. each weekday. The rest of the schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system will continue serving hot meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, schools are handing meals out to families in drive-thru style.

Nadine Mann, director of Child Nutrition Program for the school system, said the later mealtime is meant to “accommodate parents who can’t get to a school during the noontime distribution” but can make it in the late afternoon. As before, they will receive a hot lunch and a breakfast.

Mann said families who are signed up and have their code aren’t limited to picking up meals at those eights schools.

“The good news is that parents can pick up meals from a location near their home or work, and they can pick up meals for all enrolled students at the same time regardless of where the students are enrolled,” Mann said.

Here are the schools shifting to a late afternoon mealtime: Broadmoor and Forest Heights elementary schools; Capital Middle School; and Baton Rouge Magnet, Belaire, McKinley, Scotlandville and Woodlawn high schools.

On Aug. 26, school meal sites in Baton Rouge won’t give out hot meals, but will instead shift to distributing semi-shelf stable food boxes meant to last for several days.

