Health officials are reporting 47 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 2,445 on Tuesday.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 235 coronavirus cases across the state, up from 31,815 Monday.

Currently, 1,320 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized, an increase of 10 from Monday's total. Of those patients, 146 are on ventilators, 11 fewer than Monday.

Across Louisiana 39 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 2,281.

Business groups largely applauded Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision Monday to loosen the state's stay-at-home order, citing a need to rebuild consumer confidence to recover from the damage the pandemic has done to the economy.

Gyms, movie theaters and places of worship can open with 25% capacity and people spaced safely apart. Barber shops, nail salons, hair salons, bars that offer food service, casinos and video poker, museums (an exception being children's museums), zoos and aquariums also can operate at a quarter their normal capacity.

Massage parlors, spas and tattoo parlors are among the businesses that will remain closed, along with bars that don't serve food.

CORONAVIRUS IN LOUISIANA

(Change from yesterday in parentheses)

CASES: 32,050 (up 235 from 31,815)

DEATHS: 2,281 (up 39 from 2,242)

PROBABLE DEATHS: 66 (no change)

PRESUMED RECOVERED: 22,608 (no change)

HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS: 1,320 (up 10 from 1,310)

PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS: 146 (down 11 from 157)

STATE TESTS: 9,849 (up 45 from 9,804

COMMERCIAL TESTS: 218,118 (up 7,092 from 211,026)

CORONAVIRUS IN EAST BATON ROUGE

(Change from yesterday in parentheses)

CASES: 2,445 (up 47 from 2,398)

DEATHS: 190 (up 2 from 188)

STATE TESTS: 781

COMMERCIAL TESTS: 12,791