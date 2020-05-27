The first Louisiana youth has died from a rare inflammatory condition related to the novel coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in the state, Edwards said. That number is up from 11 a few days ago.

The condition, previously known as pediatric multi-inflammatory syndrome and now called MIS-C, is so new that doctors don't yet know much about it or why it is triggered in some children.

"The cause of MIS-C is unknown but many children with this condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19," Department of Health officials said.

It causes inflammation in the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, the Louisiana Department of Health says.

“It can be serious and it can be deadly," Edwards said. "But most children who are diagnosed with this condition do get better with appropriate medical care.”

Criteria for the condition for people under 21 include fever, inflammation, severe illness involving more than two organs requiring hospitalization, positive COVID-19 test or exposure.

The syndrome causes inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Some children have gone into cardiac arrest and needed ventilators.

Among the 13 cases in Louisiana:

The age range is 0-19 years old.

The median age is 11 years old.

6 of the patients are female and 7 are male.

4 are currently hospitalized and 8 have been discharged.

In terms of race, 7 are African American, 3 are white and 3 fit in the other category.

In terms of ethnicity, 2 are Hispanic and 11 are non-Hispanic.

The Department of Health asks anyone who has cared for someone under 21 with MIS-C criteria to report it to the Louisiana Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team here.

