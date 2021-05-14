Following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday said those who are fully vaccinated in most cases don't need to wear masks indoors.

Masks are still required at educational facilities, correctional settings, health care facilities and on public transit, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Edwards lifted most restrictions related to mandatory face coverings at the end of April, allowing businesses and local governments to set their own rules. Those entities still have discretion to set their own rules, Edward said.

The announcement Friday also means that masks are no longer required in state government buildings, a restriction that Edwards kept in place even as most rules were loosened.

“Today is a great day and a clear sign that all three COVID vaccines currently available are not only safe but extremely effective at protecting us from the virus and helping us return to the normal way of life we have all been working hard to achieve,” Edwards said in the statement.

"There may still be some who choose to wear their masks in any setting, and those individuals should be respected and supported in their choices" Edwards added.

The CDC last month said that fully vaccinated or not, people can safely go maskless outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They recommended that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors and at small outdoor gatherings with other unvaccinated people.