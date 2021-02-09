Cafe Lafitte in Exile on Bourbon Street hung out white flags as a symbolic sign that they were giving up the fight on the day that Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that bars would have to close for Mardi Gras because of the coronavirus. The bar hung out four white flags cut out from shower curtains. Cantrell made the announcement on Friday, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)