Several top state officials including Gov. John Bel Edwards received a shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a new community vaccination clinic that officials hope can eventually inoculate thousands per week as the state races to immunize the bulk of its residents.
And while COVID-19 numbers are improving in Louisiana, Edwards extended the state’s current restrictions--keeping many bars closed to indoor service and capping occupancy at most businesses at 50%--for another three weeks.
The new U.K. variant of the virus, which is more transmissible, is circulating in the state, worrying top health officials who predict another surge in cases is in store before the state can reach herd immunity through vaccinations.
The governor also noted that while the virus has waned some in recent weeks, cases and hospitalizations have plateaued at a high level. He pointed out that Fat Tuesday, which helped seed the virus’s grip on Louisiana last year, is approaching.
“There’s still a lot to be concerned about,” Edwards said. “I’m very hopeful that when we next announce a new proclamation we will be able to ease some restrictions if we continue on the path we’re currently on.”
.@LouisianaGov getting his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/2CpjPjeV8w— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) February 9, 2021
The governor expanded the pool of people eligible to get the vaccine Monday to include people aged 65 and older, some election workers and first responders. He made his Unified Command Group--an emergency response cabinet that he leads--eligible, along with some other government COVID response officials.
As part of that expansion, Edwards sat down shortly after his press conference and rolled up his sleeve to receive the first of two injections of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. He got the shot at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, a site that opened up to eligible residents Tuesday.
Our Lady of the Lake, the state’s largest hospital, moved the vaccinations being done at its main hospital on Essen Lane to the new site, with plans to inject about 1,500 people per week, spokesperson Ryan Cross said. Eventually, the hospital hopes to do upwards of 7,000 per week.
But that relies on a supply of doses that has proved erratic in Louisiana and across the country. Edwards said he has not committed a certain number of doses to the Pennington facility because the state’s supply from the federal government is still uncertain.
He did say the Biden administration told him to expect over the coming three weeks at least the same number of doses as the state received this week. The federal government is also planning to send out more doses straight to federally qualified health centers across the U.S., including at least one in each state, though the number of doses wasn’t clear, Edwards added.
Louisiana as of Tuesday had injected more people with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine than the number of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, a milestone Edwards highlighted.
Still, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said he doesn’t think Louisiana is seeing the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 and those who have been vaccinated make a dent in the transmission of the virus yet. It’s still somewhat unclear how long immunity from contracting the disease lasts, he said, and he’s seen patients in Louisiana test positive three times over the course of the pandemic.
About 414,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana, including 55,492 “probable” cases identified through rapid tests. Providers in the state have given 448,122 people at least one shot of the vaccine.
Kanter urged people to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, even if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past. The U.K. variant is present in Louisiana in “much greater numbers” than the state can confirm, he added.
“We likely have more cases ahead,” he said.
The governor put Louisiana back in a modified version of Phase 2 of restrictions in November, effectively closing bars to indoor service and putting most businesses at 50% occupancy. Parishes that have percent positivity--the share of tests coming back positive--of under 5% for two weeks can reopen bars to 25% indoor service, while all bars are allowed to offer outdoor service.
Louisiana experienced a surge of COVID cases and hospitalizations starting in November, a wave that was exacerbated by Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holidays. Hospitalizations reached 2,069 on Jan. 7th, the peak of the latest wave.
In recent weeks, numbers have improved. Hospitalizations have dropped to 1,122, according to the latest data. Still, that's higher than the number of hospitalizations when Edwards announced the increased restrictions in late November.
Louisiana posted an average of 941 cases each of the last seven days, down from almost 3,000 a day for the week ending a month ago.
Meanwhile, the state secured more vaccine doses this week after about a month of static shipments. The Biden administration sent down more doses, plus the state clawed some back from a federal partnership aimed at inoculating nursing home residents and staff because many of the doses weren’t being used.
When Gov. Edwards first announced elderly patients would have access to the vaccine, on New Year’s Eve, Walda Gibbs was left disappointed. At 68 years old, she was barely under the 70-year-old threshold. She was battling a lung condition and completed treatments last summer, but her doctor--Catherine O’Neal, the high-profile infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake--cautioned her to remain careful until she could get vaccinated.
She had tried to secure a dose from a pharmacy after hearing such facilities might have extra doses available to the general public at the end of the day, to no avail.
On Tuesday, Gibbs got her first shot at Pennington. She teared up as she reflected on the long wait for the vaccine. She had hoped to visit her sister, who lived in a nursing home, after completing the treatment for her lung condition, but her sister died.
“I've been waiting because I haven't even been able to go to church,” Gibbs said. “People kept asking me, ‘can you come play violin, could you come play at church?’ Sorry, I can't do it until i get the vaccine.”