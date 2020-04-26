In the six weeks since Scotlandville won its fourth straight Division I boys basketball title, coach Carlos Sample has pondered ways to honor a 2020 senior class that experienced unprecedented success.
Remember, the Hornets won their title on a Saturday and Louisiana schools closed on Monday and did not reopen because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There was a post-game celebration with parents, but no post-title pep rally or any other large scale celebration was possible.
MaxPreps has given the Hornets (35-3) and Sample are getting some nice virtual accolades. While it’s nothing like a pep rally or parade, I think we have learned to take the positives wherever we find them these days.
First, MaxPreps listed Scotlandville as Louisiana’s top boys basketball program over the last decade. Four straight Division I titles to go along with Class 5A titles in 2012, 2013 and 2015 is part of a run that includes 11 straight title-game berths in the LHSAA's top class.
How accomplished were the Hornets in the class of 2020? They were 131-14 overall with against out-of-state teams and a 26-2 record in District 4-5A. Sample is correct in saying this Scotlandville team is the most accomplished.
Which team was the most talented SHS team? My vote would go to the 2013 team that featured Damian Jones (Vanderbilt), Jared Sam (Southern), Brian Bridgewater (LSU) and Tre’lun Banks (Southern). By winning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade honors, senior Reece Beekman (Virginiasignee) joins former star Javonte Smart (LSU) as the program’s most decorated player.
Scotlandville beat out Madison Prep for the top spot on the Louisiana list. The Chargers have six LHSAA titles to their credit, including five in a row during the decade. Peabody and Riverside Academy were next. University High was eighth. The Dunham School received honorable mention.
Then, MaxPreps released a list of top 100 coaches in all sports from across the nation. Sample is on it. Much to my surprise, Peabody’s Charles Smith (1,074 wins), Louisiana’s all-time wins leader, and St. Thomas More’s Danny Broussard (1,021 wins) were not listed.
It is important to note that Sample is not alone. Also on the list are Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini, John Curtis football coach J.T. Curtis and Episcopal track/cross country coach Claney Duplechin.
Free agent signees
Another solid group of Louisiana players, including former local prep stars, were selected during the seven-round NFL draft. An early list of free-agent contracts signees, offers a little Lagniappe. The list so far includes:
• Former Zachary High wide receiver Douglas Coleman III, a defensive back for Texas Tech (Broncos).
• Ex-Livonia wide receiver Stephen Guidry of Mississippi State (Cowboys).
• Former Madison Prep defensive lineman Malcolm Roach of Texas (Saints).
Former Ascension Catholic defensive lineman Delmond Landry of Southern Miss is among the players seeking a free-agent contract.
Prep notables
Throws specialist Calvin Adolph II of Lee signed a track scholarship with Mississippi Valley State. Adolph competed in the shot put, discus and javelin for the Patriots.
• White Castle guard Ja’breon Brown has committed to Pearl River Comminity College. She helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 1A semifinals this spring.