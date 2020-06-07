In recent months, Shell pulled out of a multibillion-dollar deal to renovate and expand a liquefied natural gas terminal in Calcasieu Parish amid uncertain market conditions, though the company's Dallas-based partner, Energy Transfer, expects to continue the project but reduce its size. Initial project plans for Lake Charles LNG were to add 16.4 million tons per year of LNG for export, largely to customers in Europe and Asia. The project has already been granted an extension until December 2025 by federal regulators.