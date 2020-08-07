Iberville Parish is the latest to announce a delay to returning to in-person class as District Superintendent Arthur M. Joffrion, Jr. said Friday that the first day of class has been delayed by a week.

Kindergarten and pre-K were set to return Monday in staggered groups. Middle and high schools will operate using a hybrid online/in-person model.

Joffrion said face-to-face instruction will now start Aug. 17.

The extra time, he said, will allow faculty and staff more time to prepare.

Individual schools will contact students and their families with more details, Joffrion said.

A day earlier Zachary's school board voted to postpone the reopening of its schools after 19 of the district's teachers were infected with or exposed to the coronavirus and after many faculty and staff quit in recent days, some fearing COVID-19, others uncomfortable with virtual teaching.

In the special session, school board members agreed the opening should be pushed back to Aug. 17 — by one week.

This is a developing story. More details to come.