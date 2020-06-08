GONZALES — A novel coronavirus testing site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center that had closed temporarily for Tropical Storm Cristobal will reopen on Tuesday but will end later this month, parish officials said.
The Louisiana Army National Guard operates the drive-thru site at Lamar-Dixon.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon from Tuesday to June 16, except for Saturday and Sunday when the site is closed, parish officials said in a statement Monday.
The test is a self-administered nasal swab. Candidates for testing must be at least 18 years old and have a Louisiana ID. A doctor’s order is not required, parish officials said.
People seeking tests should enter at the second entrance, behind the chapel. Once there, signage and National Guard members will direct traffic flow, parish officials said.
The site will close after June 16.
The expo center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.