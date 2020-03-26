Our Lady of the Lake leaders said Thursday that they expect to add 70 intensive care beds to their hospital to keep up with an influx of coronavirus patients, bringing their total ICU beds to nearly 200 while they also ramp up testing through the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Louisiana Department of Health figures show that 38% of adult ICU beds — or just 67 — remained free by Wednesday evening in the East Baton Rouge region, which also includes West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes. The region had 178 ICU beds total, meaning that the Lake’s plans to reach 200 within its own health system could dramatically increase the number of ICU beds across the whole region.

Scott Wester, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, said on a conference call with local business officials and media members that they stood up four new coronavirus sections over the past 10 days as COVID cases have increased in Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge had 105 cases and four deaths as of noon Thursday.

“Hopefully, we’ll never need 200 beds, but it just tells you the magnitude of what we’re able to do,” Wester said.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, an infectious disease expert and the hospital’s chief medical officer, said Baton Rouge reached an “inflection point” one week ago, as cases that were circulating in the area for the previous two weeks started to manifest themselves in patients who have increasingly showed up at the hospital and at clinics.

She urged patience for those wondering how long social distancing to slow the spread of the disease will last, noting that it could be weeks before health care workers can identify the effect that social distancing is now having.

“We are not near the peak of this yet,” O’Neal said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do right now, we’ll see a slow increase in cases, and that’s what we want.”

As patients and health care providers alike have complained about a lack of available testing, and lag time between sending off tests and waiting sometimes seven days for results, hospitals across Louisiana are increasingly turning toward new avenues for testing. Ochsner Health System leaders said Wednesday that adding in-house testing in both New Orleans and Shreveport had allowed them to double the number of tests they could run daily, and that they expected to be able to run 1,000 tests a day by next week.

Wester said Thursday that Our Lady of the Lake worked with LSU’s vet school to create a testing site there, standing it up and making it operational within the past week.

