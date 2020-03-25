Two Ascension Parish school employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the school district to notify parents and staff Tuesday at the elementary schools in Donaldsonville and Gonzales where they worked.

The first message was sent out Tuesday morning to parents and staff at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville, where one employee worked, as well as to those at Lowery Middle School, which shares its campus with the elementary school. The second message was sent out Tuesday afternoon to parents and staff of Central Primary School in Gonzales.

Jackie Tisdell, a spokeswoman for the school district, said the notifications were sent out when “we were notified by the (Louisiana) Office of Public Health of a positive diagnosis of an employee.”

Absent being told by public health authorities about a positive test for COVID-19, Ascension Parish is staying mum about such matters, citing the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, which protects the privacy of medical information for Americans. The school district announced that stance in a recent public message, saying “we will neither confirm nor deny information that might be shared by an employee or friends and acquaintances of that employee.”

Tisdell would not provide any more details about the two employees who've tested positive or the circumstances of their cases.

“We are continuing with our plans to clean schools and buildings across the district,” Tisdell said. “With students and personnel out of our buildings, we've been able to do more deep cleaning. Beyond wiping down hard surfaces, we have a vendor that is going into all the schools and treating every building."

In his Tuesday message sent to parents and staff Central Primary School, Superintendent David Alexander offered scant details, citing HIPAA. He noted that the last time students were in the building was March 13, 11 days before, the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all public schools in Louisiana to close until April 13 to help curb the spread of the virus.

Alexander urged parents or staff to “call your doctor or report to a healthcare facility if you develop symptoms.”

At least a few school employees have been on Ascension campus during much of the closure period. Tisdell said that many employees began to work remotely starting Tuesday, March 17, members of the public were barred from entering school building the next day, and all building were closed to all but "non-essential personnel" starting Monday."

Of the schools, Central Primary School was never a student feeding site. Lowery Elementary's cateteria was used to make school meals briefly last week, but the meals were served in nearby Wag Park in Donaldsonville.