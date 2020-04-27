Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he is extending Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15, saying some regions haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to lessen widespread restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

But if the state’s rate of infections continues to fall, the Democratic governor said he expects his constraints will begin to loosen on May 16.

What's open, what's closed

Bars – Remain closed

Barber shops– Remain closed; could operate at a reduced 25% capacity starting May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.

Beauty salons– could operate at a reduced 25% capacity starting May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.

Casinos – Remain closed

Concert and music halls– Remain closed

Groceries – public facing workers must wear masks.

Malls except stores with direct outdoor entrance – operate curbside retail; public facing workers must wear masks.

Massage parlors– Remain closed

Museums– Remain closed

Nail salons – could operate at a reduced 25% capacity on May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.

Pharmacies – public facing workers must wear masks

Racetracks– Remain closed

Restaurants – customers can eat outdoors on patios if there is no table service; to-go orders continue; could offer dine-in services with modifications on May 16; public facing workers must wear masks

Nonessential retail stores – public facing workers must wear masks; no more than 10 people in the store at a time

Spas– Remain closed

State office buildings– Remain closed to the public

Tatoo parlors– Remain closed

Theaters– Remain closed

Water Parks– Remain closed

Worship services – remain open with 10-person limit; could resume in person starting May 16.

Zoos – Remain closed

+2 Louisiana coronavirus stay-at-home order extended but less restrictions for restaurants, malls Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15th, keeping a wide swath of the state’s economy at a st…

Other directives

Public gatherings limited to 10 or less and 6 feet apart with few exceptions.

Recommend public wear face masks when in public.

What's keeping Louisiana from reopening? Coronavirus case, hospitalization rates in these 6 regions While extending Louisiana's stay-at-home mandate once again, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Monday press conference that not all the state's …

General stay-at-home order with these exceptions:

Obtain food and medicine

Non-elective medical procedures

To and from work for essential workers

Going to and from home of family member

Going to and from house of worship