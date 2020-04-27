Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he is extending Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15, saying some regions haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to lessen widespread restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.
But if the state’s rate of infections continues to fall, the Democratic governor said he expects his constraints will begin to loosen on May 16.
What's open, what's closed
- Bars – Remain closed
- Barber shops– Remain closed; could operate at a reduced 25% capacity starting May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.
- Beauty salons– could operate at a reduced 25% capacity starting May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.
- Casinos – Remain closed
- Concert and music halls– Remain closed
- Groceries – public facing workers must wear masks.
- Malls except stores with direct outdoor entrance – operate curbside retail; public facing workers must wear masks.
- Massage parlors– Remain closed
- Museums– Remain closed
- Nail salons – could operate at a reduced 25% capacity on May 16; public facing workers must wear masks.
- Pharmacies – public facing workers must wear masks
- Racetracks– Remain closed
- Restaurants – customers can eat outdoors on patios if there is no table service; to-go orders continue; could offer dine-in services with modifications on May 16; public facing workers must wear masks
- Nonessential retail stores – public facing workers must wear masks; no more than 10 people in the store at a time
- Spas– Remain closed
- State office buildings– Remain closed to the public
- Tatoo parlors– Remain closed
- Theaters– Remain closed
- Water Parks– Remain closed
- Worship services – remain open with 10-person limit; could resume in person starting May 16.
- Zoos – Remain closed
Other directives
- Public gatherings limited to 10 or less and 6 feet apart with few exceptions.
- Recommend public wear face masks when in public.
General stay-at-home order with these exceptions:
- Obtain food and medicine
- Non-elective medical procedures
- To and from work for essential workers
- Going to and from home of family member
- Going to and from house of worship