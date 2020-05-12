Public school leaders said Tuesday they are aiming for a standstill budget after an earlier $80 million increase request was buried by the coronavirus epidemic.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted March 10 to ask the Legislature for an $80 million hike in state aid for public schools.

Half the money was targeted for schools and half for teacher pay raises in districts that pay below the regional average.

BESE asks lawmakers for $80 million hike in state aid for public schools Despite new concerns about Louisiana's financial outlook, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday asked the Legislature to boost state aid for pu…

But the pandemic has blown a $1 billion hole in the state operating budget, which means public schools and virtually every other state-funded service are sure to feel the impact.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said a standstill budget for public schools is the most realistic goal amid the economic upheaval.

"Given this environment it is probably the best case scenario for school districts," said Faulk, former superintendent of the Central school system.

BESE's $80 million increase request is pending in the House Education Committee and sponsored by state Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette and chairman of the panel.

Tony Davis, a BESE member who is chairman of the committee that oversees public school funding, said the plan is to let the legislation die and for funding to remain at the 2019-20 levels.

"In light of all the pressing needs it simply will not be acted on," Davis said.

The Legislature can approve or reject BESE's request but cannot change it.

No action by the Legislature would mean the current budget -- $3.85 billion -- would remain in place for the 2020-21 school year to help finance textbooks, retirement, health insurance and other basic school expenses.

BESE's request amounts to a 2.75% increase.

Under the plan, half the money would go to teacher pay in the 50 of 69 school districts where salaries are below the 16-state average set by the Southern Regional Education Board.

$500 teacher pay raises proposed by John Bel Edwards after criticism of initial plan In an about face, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office Thursday proposed a pay raise of about $500 for teachers, less than two weeks after the govern…

New figures compiled by the National Education Association show that, for the 2018-19 school year, teacher salaries in Louisiana averaged $50,288 per year, which is 44th in the nation.

The national average is $62,304.

The regional average was $52,178 for the 2017-18 school year but likely higher today.

Shane Riddle, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said while his group will continue to advocate for teacher pay raises officials understand the sea change in the state's financial outlook.

"To actually go out an advocate for that type of thing while all of this is going on I am not sure is the right thing," Riddle said.

"The primary thing we are going to be working on for the remainder of this year and next year is keeping our employees employed and preventing reductions in force," he said, a reference to teacher layoffs.

Public schools are getting $260 million from the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to help defray expenses caused by the virus, which caused public school classrooms to close nine weeks ahead of schedule.

Louisiana public schools getting $260M for coronavirus aid: A look at how it'll be spent Public schools Friday began receiving about $260 million in federal aid to help with costs sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and to address …

However, Faulk noted that there are limits on how districts can use the money, which is aimed in part at helping to finance laptops and other technology improvements as schools rely more on distance learning.

Garofalo did not return a call for comment.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said he has not given up hopes that public schools can expect no better than a standstill budget.

Fields said he wants to see if state government gets more than its current $1.8 billion in federal aid to help combat the pandemic.

The Legislature, which resumed work May 4 after a break of more than six weeks, has to adjourn by 6 p.m. on June 1.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.