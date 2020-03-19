Hospitals in Baton Rouge say they have enough masks on-hand for at least the next few weeks to protect doctors and nurses treating patients with the coronavirus — but that could quickly change if caseloads continue to skyrocket.

Louisiana's health care providers have grown desperate for protective gear, and, according to anonymous responses to a survey sent out by the Louisiana State Nurses Association, registered nurses statewide are already struggling with limited supplies.

"If the cases continue to increase at the current rate, we will not be able to manage," wrote one nurse.

"We don't have enough supplies. For example, we have to reuse disposable N95 respirators," wrote another, referencing the model of masks best-suited to filter out small particles such as viruses.

Baton Rouge General made the first plea locally for supplies Thursday when it asked dentist offices, health care providers and construction companies to scour their inventories for extra goggles, masks or nitrile gloves.

"We are concerned that we may not have enough protective gear to last as long as we will need it," said Meghan Parrish, a spokesperson for the hospital. She said Baton Rouge General is working with other hospitals to pool the resources.

Louisiana doctors, nurses grow desperate for protective gear, fear they're infecting patients Emergency room physician John Gavin can’t identify the exact patient from whom he contracted the coronavirus, but he’s confident he picked up …

Experts believe the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last for weeks or even months, and the number of people needing treatment is likely to rise — perhaps drastically. On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he feared Louisiana hospitals could run out of treatment beds within a week.

At Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, administrators are reviewing analytics on a daily basis to better predict supply shortages. At the moment, they're "comfortable"with the amount equipment they have on hand, but are aware that it could change in an instant, said Dr. Christopher Thomas, the medical director of quality and patient safety.

Baton Rouge's sprawling oil and gas businesses may provide a cushion for hospitals locally if surgical masks and respirators run low, Thomas said, noting that the industry shares similar safety processes with health care providers when it comes to personal protective equipment.

Supply chains for protective equipment are facing global pressures to keep up with demand, and in the absence of adequate supplies some medical providers have turned to homemade face shields, bandannas and sports goggles to protect themselves.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Baton Rouge nursing home; exposure minimal, CEO says A patient in the nursing wing at St. James Place tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, prompting increased protective measures and…

Joni Lemoine, the nursing director for Baton Rouge General's ICU, said she hadn't experienced anything like this crisis in her 18-year career and noted that "we really need to be conserving these supplies for hospitals."

Baton Rouge General's call for assistance was immediately answered by organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, which donated around 1400 N95 surgical masks they had sitting in storage that were given to them after the 2016 flood.

"People were so great in helping us when we were doing all our recovery work after the flood. I'm glad we're able to pass that long to the hospitals," said Lynn Clark, executive director of the nonprofit.