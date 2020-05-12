BR.movein0013.081817 bf
Louisiana's largest universities are deciding whether three- to four-person dormitory rooms will be available for students if in-person instruction resumes in the fall semester.

The planning measure is one of many higher education officials are considering in an aim to make a full return to on-campus activities while the state gradually re-opens during the coronavirus pandemic.

A residential life official at LSU's Baton Rouge campus said that, while no final decision has been made, the university is considering whether it will temporarily withhold three- to four-student rooms in the fall semester.

Officials from the UL and Southern systems and Tulane University said they are planning for similar alterations.

In such a move, three- to four-student rooms would be converted into one- to two-student living spaces, which, according to official websites, are rented at moderately more expensive rates.

The conversion would also shrink on-campus dorm capacity, and, since first-year students are required to live on campus at LSU, Tulane and the UL System, the institutions are determining whether there will be any overflow.

There are less than 75 rooms on LSU's Baton Rouge campus that normally house three to four students, LSU Residential Life spokeswoman Catherine David said in an email. Such a move would not impact campus apartments or suite-style residence halls.

The majority of LSU's three- to four-student rooms are in Miller and Herget Halls, and the others are normally available in Broussard and the East and West Laville Halls. The rooms are about $200 cheaper per semester than two-student rooms, according to LSU Residential Life's 2020-21 semester rent rates.

LSU's total on-campus capacity is 7,924, spokesman Ernie Ballard said, and the number includes on-campus apartments.

Campuses across Louisiana began to clear when the major institutions in cancelled on-campus activities in March due to the spread of COVID-19. Spring semester classes moved online. Commencements were postponed.

Now, as high school graduates prepare for college in Louisiana, the normal timeline for families to apply for housing is swiftly approaching.

LSU opens its housing applications Monday.

LSU Residential Life announced on its official Twitter page Tuesday morning that three- to four-student residence hall rooms "will not be options during room selection." An LSU official later clarified that no final decision has been made and the university will release updated information as available.

Tulane spokesman Michael Strecker said the New Orleans campus has 100 "triples" rooms, and the university has an evolving plan that looks into the possibility of temporary housing options for students who request single occupancy rooms.

Such options, Strecker said, might include apartment buildings, hotel rooms and other non-traditional student housing plans.

UL System spokeswoman Cami Geisman said the system's nine campuses don't have a definitive number of how many students they'll limit per room, but officials are reviewing possibilities within their return scenarios.

Southern System spokeswoman Janene Tate said no decision has yet been made at its three undergraduate campuses. The system only has single and double occupancy rooms in its residential halls, and its apartments have two- and four-student options.

As residential options are considered, campuses are building toward a full-return.

LSU will begin a gradual re-opening of its campus activities in Baton Rouge on May 18, a plan, titled Phase 1, that is set to include only "critical personnel" in a "very limited capacity."

Lab researchers will make up the large majority of LSU's first returning employees, interim LSU president Tom Galligan said in April, and summer classes will remain online.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

