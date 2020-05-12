Moving in takes place at West Laville Hall. An anticipated 2,500 new and returning students move to LSU on Move-In Day Wednesday August 16, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. More than 550 volunteers from the faculty and staff, members of student organizations and friends of the university will team up with Residential Life staff for this exciting event. Volunteers will help students unload their cars, move into their residence halls or apartments and answer any questions regarding campus life that the residents may have. Among the volunteers was LSU President F. King Alexander, Board of Supervisors member Rolfe McCollister and around 150 student-athletes to assist those moving into on-campus housing.