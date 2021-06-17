Fourteen cash prizes and scholarships will be doled out in a lottery exclusive to Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.

Louisiana is ranked close to last on the list of states with the most vaccinated residents, coming in at 47th.

Edwards said he hopes this lottery initiative will drive up vaccination rates as it has in other states who have employed the same methods, such as Ohio, California and Kentucky.

The prizes are as follows:

Ages 12-17:

Nine $100,000 scholarships

Ages 18+:

Four $100,000 cash prizes

One $1 million cash prize

A total of $2.3 million will be awarded using federal COVID outreach dollars. Prizes will be drawn every week for five weeks, beginning July 14.

Residents who have received a vaccine can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511 once registration begins.

Following is the deadlines for entering the drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

“We need more people to go sleeves up before we can truly end the pandemic,” Edwards said at the press conference. “'Shot At A Million' is a reward for those who’ve already gotten vaccinated and a fun nudge for others to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.”