A Mid-City eatery announced on Tuesday they'll be temporarily closing their doors to customers after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Elsie's Plate & Pie posted on Facebook early Tuesday the restaurant will close for three days while all employees get tested and the building gets a throughout scrub.

"Due to the COVID outbreak, we have decided to close for a few days," Elsie's posted on Facebook. "One of our staff members tested positive, so we will take a three day break to have our staff tested and sanitize the building. Thanks for bearing with us during these challenging times. We look forward to serving up all of your favorite plates and pies as soon as we can safely do so for you and our staff!

