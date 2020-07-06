The announcement this weekend that East Baton Rouge Parish schools will not reopen in August with daily face-to-face instruction is being met with a mix of praise, criticism and confusion.

Instead, two options remain on the table:

Option 1 means only distance education for the first month of school, through Sept. 9.

Option 2 is billed as a “hybrid” approach, with two days a week of in-person and three days of distance learning.

It’s all an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in the parish and elsewhere in the state in recent weeks.

Online forums lit up with comments after the official announcement Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t understand how parents will be able to educate their child at home three days a week when they are either working from home themselves or having to go to their workplace,” said one parent.

An educator urged upset parents to understand their predicament: “Many teachers are ready to quit or retire over the unsafe conditions we will be forced into. This means less teachers and a sub (substitute teacher) shortage.”

Superintendent Warren Drake first announced the tentative school reopening plan in an email to employees on Friday. Drake said the two options were not settled on lightly and that the options are still subject to change.

“We share all of your concerns about the return to schools, and we recognize that there is not a perfect, one-size-fits-all solution,” Drake said.

Students are set to return to school on Aug. 6 for the 2020-21 school year. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, with more than 41,000 students, is the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana.

As recently as June 24, the school system was still publicly considering daily face-to-face instruction as a third reopening option.

Deb McElgin, who sits on the board for the parent-teacher organization at Mayfair Lab School, said she recently visited the south Baton Rouge school and came away thinking they were going to start with the face-to-face option. She said she’s not upset that’s no longer the plan.

“I was a little surprised, but I was also grateful that they are taking (the virus) seriously,” said McElgin. “The virus is real and it is changing. I think we have to be more careful than ever.”

McElgin said her family could make either Option 1 or 2 work for their two children, who both go to Mayfair, but said she and her husband are fortunate they can both work from home, something she knows many families can’t do. She said she wishes the state would better harmonize school reopening plans with how businesses are operating so that if schoolchildren have to stay home, their parents can as well.

The school system is also offering families the option of virtual education regardless of what reopening option the school system elects to go with.

“All students will have the option to select a 100% virtual learning experience if it is preferred,” Drake said in his announcement.

Jason Andreasen said his family is planning to go the full digital route with his two children, who both attend McKinley Middle School in Baton Rouge.

“We will pursue the virtual learning option until we feel like it’s safe to send them to a school setting,” Andreasen said. “As much as we’d love to have them experience the interactions and experiences of being in school, there’s just too much unknown and we’re seeing the cases continuing to go up.”

He said they won’t be alone.

“The majority of folks that we’ve talked to have expressed an interest in keeping things in the virtual realm for now,” Andreasen said.

Students in Baton Rouge, like those across the country, spent the final months of the 2019-20 school year learning virtually. East Baton Rouge Parish, which has a sizable divide between students who have access to computers and those who don't, got off to a later start with virtual education than some other neighboring school districts.

Walter “Geno” McLaughlin recalled those as occasionally tough times as he was trying to work from home while helping his three children.

“It’s difficult to be the parent and the teacher,” McLaughlin said.

But as he faces the school year, he said, he’s leaning toward continuing with full-time distance learning for his two children who remain in school — his oldest graduated in May.

“I’m not committed to putting them at risk,” McLaughlin said. “I have to think about the entire household. I don’t know if it’s worth it.”

At the same time, McLaughlin said, he knows that many parents in Baton Rouge can’t be home to help their kids.

“A lot of those parents are essential workers,” he said.

Starting Tuesday, Baton Rouge parents will get a trial run on what virtual instruction will look like this fall. That’s when a special “Strong Start” summer program begins. Many school districts across Louisiana are experimenting through July with their own “Strong Start” summer programs in hopes of addressing those kids who fell behind in the spring as well as a chance to improve their digital instruction skills and experience.

Andreasen said he’s hopeful “Strong Start” will be a good harbinger of the 2020-21 school year, but it’s too early to tell.

“I might have a better idea of what that looks like a week from now,” he said.