Louisiana Republican lawmakers on Wednesday blocked an emergency election plan that would expand mail-in voting, early voting and make other changes to the state’s delayed presidential primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who crafted the plan after negotiations with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, faced stiff resistance from his own party, which came out against the plan because of the expansion of mail-in voting.

On a 5-1 party-line vote, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected an emergency certification that would allow Ardoin to move forward with the plan after a more than three-hour hearing at the State Capitol.

Republican lawmakers asked Ardoin to revise the plan to address their concerns that it expands mail-in voting to too many people, among other issues.

The fate of the state’s elections, now set for July 11th for the presidential primary and August 15 for local general elections after two delays, was not immediately clear. Ardoin suggested he would try to amend the plan if lawmakers did not approve it, but noted he has a “drop dead” date of buying equipment and supplies on April 24th.

Officials on both sides of the issue said they wanted to avoid an election similar to the one conducted by Wisconsin, where Republican lawmakers blocked a proposal by a Democratic governor to expand mail-in voting and delay the state’s elections. Voters went to the polls earlier this month in that state in the midst of a pandemic that has prompted officials across the country to shutter businesses and urge people to stay home.

Ardoin said he crafted the emergency plan in conjunction with Edwards and described it as a middle-of-the-road solution, despite himself decrying universal mail-in voting, as some Democrats have called for.

President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in voting because he says it perpetuates voter fraud. Studies have shown while there is a slightly higher risk of fraud with mail-in ballots, the risk is still extremely low. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, it is “still more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit mail voting fraud.”

Louisiana’s presidential primary was initially scheduled for April 4th but was delayed by Edwards, at the request of Ardoin, until June 20th. This week, Edwards delayed the elections again until July 11th, with the subsequent general elections to take place August 15th.

The Louisiana GOP, represented by former state Rep. Lenar Whitney, came out against Ardoin’s plan because Whitney said the mail-in expansion was “too extreme.”

The plan would allow several categories of people who don’t normally qualify for absentee ballots to cast their vote by mail. That includes those with serious underlying health conditions, those 60 or older, people subject to stay-at-home, quarantine or isolation orders, those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis or those who are “unable to appear in public” because of concerns they were exposed to the virus, among others.

Ardoin estimated the mail-in ballot expansion would lead to about 375,000 people voting by mail in the primary, compared to about 63,000 in the 2016 primary.