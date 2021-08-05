A Shreveport ICU nurse has taken to social media, pleading for others to get vaccinated as the delta variant surges across the state, overwhelming hospitals and putting many unvaccinated people at an increased risk.

Felicia Croft, a COVID ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton Medical Center, recorded a tearful video that was posted to social media on July 30 detailing her experience working in the hospital.

“We are intubating and losing people that are my age and younger,” she says in the video. “People with kids that are my kids’ age and younger that are never going to see their kids graduate.”

“And so many of the people we’re getting haven’t been vaccinated. And just to know that there’s something that could help and people aren’t taking advantage of it.”

Croft later appeared as a guest on CNN on Aug. 2, again asking for those haven’t yet been vaccinated to get the shot.

“This pandemic and masks and vaccines, this is not about you and what always makes you feel good,” she said while speaking with Anderson Cooper. “If we change that mindset I think it would change a lot of what’s happening outside an inside of the hospital.”

On Thursday Louisiana broke the record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third day in row, with 2,350 coronavirus patients in the hospital, according to the Lousisiana Department of Health. People who are not fully vaccinated make up 91% of those hospitalizations.

The health department also reported 3,905 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 more confirmed deaths.

Vaccinations in Louisiana have increased in recent weeks, and 54,200 additional doses were administered across the state since July 29, LDH data showed.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued a mask mandate for the state, which resumed Wednesday for Louisianans ages 5 and up regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to control the virus' spread.