A sixth person has died in East Baton Rouge Parish from the novel coronavirus, according to the coroner's office.
Coroner William "Beau" Clark identified the person as an 86-year-old Baton Rouge man with pre-existing health conditions.
The man was hospitalized on Saturday and tests confirmed he was positive for the COVID-19 virus, the coroner said.
One of the people who died in East Baton Rouge lived in Mississippi but was brought here for treatment.
More details on statewide confirmed cases and deaths will be released by the Louisiana Department of Health at noon.