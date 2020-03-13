The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging announced Friday the organization is transitioning to limited operations at all of its facilities out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Effective Monday, and lasting until March 30, EBRCOA has cancelled all scheduled activities at its 18 senior centers throughout the parish and has implemented a drive-thru system for its plated lunch service to local seniors at those facilities.
That drive-thru will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each weekday.
"We will provide two weeks supply of meals for our Meals on Wheels participants," officials said in a news release Friday. "Delivery will be arranged and scheduled by their respective drivers."
The EBRCOA is also suspending its Homemaker and Respite Services.
And Dumas House, the agency's residential senior living center, will no longer accept visitors in order to protect its residents for the virus.
The agency's "Lotus Rides" is also being temporarily suspended during this period of limited operations. And the "Lotus Pantry" will be closed until March 30 as well.
"Protecting the seniors of the parish is our priority! Our response plan is focused on lowering the chance of transmission of COVID-19 among the most susceptible segment of the community while continuing to provide minimal services," Tasha Clark-Amar, chief executive officer of EBRCOA, said in a prepared statement.
For more information call (225) 923-8000.