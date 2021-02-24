no.vavaxx.022021.3.JPG
A COVID-19 vaccination is prepared to be administered at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE

Two Baton Rouge Walmarts will begin offering coronavirus vaccines, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday.

The store at 9350 Cortana Place and 14507 Plank Road will offer the vaccines from Feb. 25 to March 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is needed: You can sign up online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.  

Those who get an appointment should bring an ID, proof of vaccine eligibility — like a work ID — and insurance card. Plan to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes after the shot to check for an allergic reaction. 

Check here for a list of who is currently eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Louisiana. Check here for a list of other sites. 

