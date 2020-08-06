The first day of school in Baton Rouge came for thousands of schoolchildren Thursday, though with coronavirus still a threat, many families opted to work from home rather than risk exposure to the deadly virus.

Even as all five public schools in Central reopened Thursday for in-person instruction, about 18% of their 4,700-plus students in this suburban Baton Rouge school district opted for virtual-only instruction to start the 2020-21 school year.

Several charter schools in Baton Rouge started school virtual-only Thursday. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system pushed back its first day, which was scheduled for Thursday, until Monday, but it too is planning for virtual-only instruction until at least Labor Day.

The 31 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge have taken the opposite tack, opening up this fall for daily, in-person instruction while offering virtual instruction on only a case-by-case basis. Eight diocesan schools opened in Baton Rouge on Thursday as did schools in Hammond, Paulina and Ponchatoula.

Thursday’s first day in Central was a “soft opening” with about half of the students coming to their campuses and half staying at home for the day. On Friday, they will switch places.

Starting Monday, elementary-age children up through sixth grade will go to school every day, while those in grades 7-12 will come to school just two days a week in alternating groupings.

“It’s been so good seeing life back in these buildings,” said Superintendent Jason Fountain. “It just brought us almost back to normal.”

Central school buses, operated by First Student, a Cincinnati-based bus company, were only half full Thursday and students were required to socially distance from each other, in keeping with state restrictions for Phase 2 of reopening the state.

“There were some glitches as there always are with buses, but we felt it went well,” Fountain said.

As students walked in, they were captured on thermal, infrared cameras that sought to see if any had temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a potential sign of COVID-19. Fountain said he’s not aware that the cameras flagged any students with high temperatures. The students themselves didn’t really notice, he said.

“They don’t pay attention to it,” he said. “They just walk in.”

One change this year is that parents couldn’t escort their children to class on their first day. Fountain said some parents, particular those in the lower grades, weren’t happy, but having hundreds of adults walking school hallways was too great a risk.

“My daughter is in first grade,” Fountain said. “My wife didn’t like it either, but it was what we have to do.”