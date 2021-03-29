All adults are now eligible for the COVID vaccine in Louisiana as the state expects a record-high shipment of doses.

Louisiana could see nearly 150,000 doses of the three authorized vaccines. That number includes more than 26,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

By expanding vaccine eligibility this week, Louisiana became one of the first states to fully open vaccine requirements.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Everyone in Louisiana 16 years and older is now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. That expansion started Monday morning.

“Nobody needs to ask the question whether they're eligible," Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. "They just need to know their age. If they’re 16 and older they’re eligible.”

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

Where are vaccines available?

Anyone looking for a COVID vaccine must have an appointment through a vaccine provider.

Vaccines are available at 608 of providers like pharmacies and hospitals this week. Click here for a list.

They're also available at larger community vaccination events across the state. Click here for a list.

A 24-hour vaccine festival kicked off Monday morning at the Shrine on Airline. Appointments aren't needed for the festival from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Click here for more information on the 24-hour event.

What neighborhoods have highest, lowest vaccination rates?

The Louisiana Department of Health released new, detailed data on COVID vaccination rates last week.

Click here for a rundown and a map on vaccination rates for these areas:

Questions?

Anyone with questions about the COVID vaccine can call 211 for information on obtaining a vaccine.

The Louisiana Department of Health also has an online FAQ page and an online inquiry form.