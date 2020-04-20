Newly diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus slowed Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish and the rest of the Capital area for the third consecutive day while deaths in the region jumped by 23 over the weekend to blow past 200 fatalities due to the virus, new data show.

Cases of coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area hit 3,651 on Monday, up 1.7% from Sunday, while Louisiana as a whole had 24,523 confirmed cases of the virus, the state Department of Health said.

Cases in East Baton Rouge went up by 22, bringing the parish total to 1,534, the department said in a noon update.

The slowed number of new cases in the 12-parish Baton Rouge area, however, comes as the number of completed tests in the region has dropped by 20% in a week-to-week comparison of the past two weeks. Experts and state officials have pointed out repeatedly that case numbers are sensitive to the dynamics of the testing process.

Between April 6 and 13, 4,430 tests were completed in the Baton Rouge area, state tallies show.

Between April 13 and Monday, just 3,535 were finished, creating the 20% decrease compared with the prior week's tally of finished tests.

It's not clear why the downturn in completed tests has happened as testing availability has increased in the area, though local officials have complained earlier this month about backlogs from some commercial testing labs.

Deaths in the Baton Rouge area hit 220 on Monday, primarily on the strength of 19 new East Baton Rouge fatalities from the COVID-19 respiratory illness, the parish Coroner's Office reported.

The first COVID-19 death was also reported Monday in West Feliciana Parish, meaning every parish in the Capital area has had at least one death from the viral illness.

All of those who died in East Baton Rouge Parish had underlying health conditions and all but one was younger than 60, the coroner said.

Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which in part accounts for the jump reported Monday. But the tally was nonetheless the largest post-weekend rise yet — exceeding the 14 reported last Monday and seven the week before that.

The new deaths push the total deaths of East Baton Rouge Parish residents from the COVID-19 illness to 98.

Across the state, 1,328 people have died from the illness, an increase of 32 from Sunday.

The number of people who are hospitalized currently from COVID-19 increased Monday to 1,794, a bump of 2.6% from Sunday after an extended decline in the daily count that had lasted for a week.

Of those hospitalized, 332 were ventilators Monday, which is down from Sunday and is part of a continued downward trend in ventilator use statewide since a peak of 571 people on April 4, state data show.

Some of that decrease has happened, experts and health officials have said, due to changes in medical practice on the use of ventilators in response to the COVID-19 illness.

Health officials and the parish coroner are reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday:

Cases: 1,534

Deaths: 98

State tests: 642

Commercial tests: 9,364

Monday's data release included new information from the state on the location of diagnosed coronavirus cases, which can now be pared down to specific census tracts throughout Louisiana. Previously Louisiana had identified such cases by parish. Each of Louisiana's 64 parishes has at least one diagnosed case of coronavirus.

Louisiana's total number of deaths "presumed" to be associated with coronavirus will also be included in the state's daily update, in addition to the confirmed total.

State health department reporting of deaths has lagged some local coroner's offices and that continued on Monday. The state reported 74 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish tied to the virus, well behind the 98 reported by the coroner. In West Baton Rouge Parish, the state tally remains at 10, one behind what the coroner says.

