Health officials on Friday are reporting 55 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 33,837 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 33,489 on Thursday.

Currently, 1,091 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 22,608 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

2,382 people in the state have died.

