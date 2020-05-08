Louisiana’s ability to test for the coronavirus and track down those who came into contact with the infected--two vital elements of reopening the state’s economy – have ramped up considerably as the state inks deals for at least 250 contact tracers and moves closer to reaching its goal for the number of tests deployed per month, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
The governor and a top coronavirus expert at the Louisiana Department of Health highlighted the strides taken in the nearly two weeks since Edwards announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15. The comments come ahead of a Monday announcement where Edwards has said he hopes and expects to enter Louisiana into “phase one” of loosening restrictions on people and businesses.
“We’re in a different and a better place than we were two weeks ago,” Edwards said. “And we're in a far different and much much better place than we were five, six seven weeks ago."
Edwards similarly hoped to begin the reopening May 1, but health experts convinced him the state was not yet prepared to reopen safely because of elevated levels of the virus in several regions. That decision has prompted backlash from Republican lawmakers, who are pushing forward a resolution that would gut his stay-at-home order if he doesn’t begin the reopening on May 16, when the current stay-at-home order expires.
The governor said Friday he had signed two contracts, with Accenture and Salesforce, to get 250 contact tracers working at call centers in Lafayette and New Orleans. That number could rise to 700, the number the state has said it may need, as the number of infected rises when restrictions on face-to-face interactions are loosened.
Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said contact tracing and testing are crucial to reopening. The state must have the ability to quickly identify new infections through widely-deployed testing. Once it identifies a positive case, contact tracers at the call centers will reach out to people to find out who they came into close contact with – meaning within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes.
Then, the workers will reach out to those people to notify them they may have been exposed to the virus, and urge them to isolate or quarantine, depending on whether they have symptoms. Billioux said patient privacy will be protected, and workers will go through rigorous training. The first 250 contact tracers will train next week and services will begin May 15, the day the stay-at-home order is currently set to expire.
“This will allow us to identify people who really shouldn’t be out there going to shops and to facilities and reducing the risk of spread even as we move in general move to being able to go to a little bit more of the kinds of activities we were doing before stay-at-home,” Billioux said.
In phase one of the reopening, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services and salons and barbershops will be among the businesses able to open, though all will have to operate at a reduced 25% occupancy.
When that happens, infection levels are certain to rise. Edwards said even if the state had far more tests and contact tracers than it does now, “that’s not going to be enough to keep a lid on cases.” That means for the reopening to be successful, people need to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands and take other precautions.
When Louisiana learned of its first coronavirus case, in early March, the state health department deployed a team of contact tracers to track down people who came into contact with those who tested positive. But the team was quickly overwhelmed as officials discovered there was rapid community spread of the virus in New Orleans.
Since then, that team has been dispatched to parts of the state where the virus is relatively new or limited, and to places like nursing homes that have been roiled by the disease that is often deadly for the elderly and sick.
In addition to the contact tracers, Louisiana also received its first batch of testing equipment from the federal government that is part of a promised ramp-up to 200,000 tests per month, Edwards said.
The state lab is also developing a way to test people for coronavirus through their saliva, Billioux said.
When the state reopens, Edwards said elderly people will need to continue to be careful, as well as people who live with the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.
“If you’re vulnerable, you’re going to need to exercise more caution than someone who is not,” he said.