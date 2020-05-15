A "Back to Business" multimedia campaign is being launched to encourage residents to return to and support local companies and artists as they re-emerge from the coronavirus-related stay-at-home order that has been in place since mid-March.
A partnership of 33 media and other firms — including The Advocate — are participating in the campaign as the state moves into a Phase 1 reopening of many businesses under certain conditions.
The campaign will include print, TV, outdoor, radio, digital and social media, with an estimated value of more than $250,000, donated by campaign partners. The campaign will roll out this weekend and continue in stages through July.
A campaign website at backtobusinessBR.com allows users to download a printable sign with the logo that can be displayed in a store, office or home window. The hashtag #b2bBR can also be used to tag local business promotions and involvement in the campaign.
The 29 media properties and four other firms launching the campaign are 225 magazine; The Advocate; Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Central City News; Country Roads magazine; Cox Business/Cox Media; Cumulus Radio, which includes Alt 92.3, Classic Hits 103.3, Q 106 dot 5, Max 94.1 and Heaven 1460 AM; Ford Sound Design; Fox 44; Gatorworks; Greater Baton Rouge Business Report; Guaranty Media, which includes Eagle 98.1, 100.7 the Tiger, 104.5 ESPN and Talk 107.3; iHeart Radio, which includes WJBO, WFMF, WYNK and 96.1 the River; inRegister magazine; Lamar Adversiting; LPB; MESH; NBC 33; Parents magazine; WAFB Channel 9; WBRZ-TV, The Weekly Press; and WRKF 89.3.
The campaign was organized by publishers of the Business Report; created by marketing firm Mesh; and website developed by Gatorworks.