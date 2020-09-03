Two months in and the program aimed at giving front-line workers during the pandemic a one-time $250 stipend has spent about half the money available, sending checks to 95,367 workers and rejection letters to 27,344 applicants, the Louisiana Department of Revenue reported.

Revenue department employees are wading through another 123,993 applications, checking qualifications.

“The processing of front-line worker rebate applications is proceeding at a steady pace,” Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson said Thursday. “If any applicant receives a letter from the department requesting more information, they should respond immediately, so we can get their applications processed as quickly as possible.”

Legislators diverted about $50 million from federal COVID-19 recovery dollars that initially had been dedicated to helping local governments pay off costs of responding to the spread of the often lethal and fast-spreading virus. Democratic lawmakers came up with the $250 one-time Frontline Worker COVID-19 Hazard Pay Rebate to help a wide variety of workers from bus drivers to garbage collectors to grocery store clerks – people who stayed on the job while the rest of the state stayed at home. The program was aimed at balancing another program, pushed primarily by Republicans, that took $275 million of the federal money earmarked for local governments to help business owners, who could be eligible for up $15,000 in grant money through the Main Street Recovery Program.

Both programs were overwhelmingly supported by state legislators in both parties.

Workers qualify if they make less than $50,000 a year, are Louisiana residents, and put in at least 200 hours between March 22 through May 14, when the state’s stay-at-home directive was in place. They also need to have been employed as of March 11 in a job deemed essential. Obviously, nurse and cops are included. But so are home-health care providers, hospital housekeepers and laundry personnel, firefighters and emergency personnel, convenience store clerks and home meal deliverers, as well as a host of other jobs in more than two dozen employment categories.

Independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and gig workers may be eligible, if all of the same eligibility requirements are met.

Workers can apply at https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/. Applications can be mailed or downloaded in printable form or are available by called (855) 307-3893.

The application process for businesses began July 15 and continue through Oct. 31.