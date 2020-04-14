A consortium of restaurants whose funding was underwritten by charitable donations from businesses and foundations started cooking and delivering meals Monday to Baton Rouge health care workers as a way to thank them for their vital work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Entergy Louisiana, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Humana and LMOGA Foundation set up Fueling the Fight Fund at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and together contributed nearly $300,000 to the charitable account.

Separately, Entergy is matching up to $50,000 from personal and corporate donations made online at BRAF.org.

Companies interested in contributing to this relief effort should contact either Jody Montelaro by calling (225) 381-5865 or by email at jmontel@entergy.com. You an also contactl Deborah Sternberg at (225) 236-7227 or dsternberg@gmail.com.

“Our frontline health care professionals and nonprofit organizations do so much good for the region, and we’re thrilled to help them continue to do that work,” said Montelaro, Entergy Louisiana Vice President, Public Affairs. “Now is the time that we ask other businesses to consider participating to continue this effort.”

“It is important that we join together to support local restaurants and nonprofits providing meals to health care workers on the frontline and to those in need during this COVID-19 fight," ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada added. "The LMOGA and BRAF partnership unites our oil and gas industry with other leading Louisiana businesses to provide a collective source of resources to keep our economy strong and to nourish our community.”

The meals are being provided by restaurants associated with the Better Together Restaurant Coalition and will serve the dual purpose of helping to keep individuals in the restaurant industry employed while feeding people and organizations directly involved in fighting health issues and nutritional needs associated with the coronavirus.

“The impact of Fueling the Fight, through this amazing list of corporate leaders, is far reaching,” said Stephen Hightower, managing partner of City Group Hospitality. “Our Better Together Restaurant Coalition is honored to be the vessel to help feed our health care heroes. This initiative is helping so many of our local restaurants financially and allowing us to bring employees back to work.”

Comprised of more than 60 restaurants, the Coalition is delivering about 500 meals per day. One day of service costs $5,000, with the Fueling the Fight Fund having enough money now to serve meals through the middle of June.

Lunches and dinners are being delivered to Baton Rouge General Medical Center's two locations, Ochsner Health and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Restaurants are rotating cooking and delivering of meals, with Eliza, Restaurant 1796 in St. Francisville, Chef Celeste and Cecilia among many preparing meals this week.

Menus include seared tuna with Tasso fried rice with sweet soy from Restaurant 1796, grilled chicken pasta from Chef Celeste and Monterey chicken and three taco combos from La Carreta.

“The Blue Cross Foundation appreciates that Fueling the Fight is getting restaurant workers back to work and, through their effort and encouragement, meals are being provided to health care workers who are doing daily life-saving work across our region,” said Michael Tipton, President of The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. “We’d encourage other Foundations and businesses to participate to ensure that we have the resources needed to continue this important effort as long as the need persists.”

“The Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the local restaurant coalition have come together to support daily meals for local frontline healthcare workers, first responders and others in need of nutrition” added Matt Berger, Humana Inc. Gulf States Region President. “In doing so, we are also supporting local participating restaurants who are preparing and delivering these much needed meals. We respectfully ask you to join in this effort by pledging your support for Fueling the Fight.”