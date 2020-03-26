Laughter is the best medicine, and although the coronavirus pandemic has us stuck inside, we haven't lost our sense of humor.

Hopefully the takeout special from one of the restaurants in our lineup today will put a smile on your face.

So, let's laugh, order takeout/delivery and hope we're soon back to eating in at our favorite places. In the meantime, here's what three Baton Rouge area restaurants have on the menu today:

Doe's Eat Place

Gross. That's what Theresa Overby thought when her Doe's co-owner Scott Overby suggested offering a roll of toilet paper with a meal. Ha!

He insisted. They did. And Tamales and Toilet Paper on Thursdays was a hit.

"People loved it. We heard from some customers that we haven't seen in two years," Theresa told us. "It shows that we need a little bit of humor during this time."

The meal — a dozen tamales with a bowl of chili ($17.95) — is enough for two people. That's also a new thing for Doe's, 3723 Government St., known for its steaks.

"We know that eating steak each night at Doe's isn't affordable," Theresa said, "so we started offering specials from our lunch menus that could feed two people."

Doe's will deliver in the Mid-City, Garden District and Southdowns areas with a $25 lunch order; $50 for dinner. Or you can pick up your tamales at curbside. Call ahead at (225) 387-5331 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit doesbatonrouge.com.

You can also order from Doe's regular menu; daily specials are posted by 10 a.m. each day on the restaurant's Facebook page.

+3 Takeout in Baton Rouge: 3 dishes you might enjoy for March 25 dinner We like helping restaurants stay in business by ordering takeout or delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. But we absolutely love that some…

Elsie's Plate & Pie

Whether we're getting a plate or a pie, Elsie's Plate & Pie never disappoints.

The restaurant at 3145 Government St. is offering takeout meals to feed the family. We're partial to the Poulet Pot Pie (made with smoked chicken), but we also know folks will love their Chicken & Red Beans meal (a heaping helping of red beans and rice topped by fried chicken). Both come with salad and feed a family of four for $35.

Oh, and don't forget the pie. We're all about the chocolate pecan pie ($25).

Call ahead between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at (225) 636-5157 or visit Elsiespies.com.

+7 Local farmers markets plan to keep running as drive-thru service Farmers markets are doing their best to stay in business and provide locals with fresh fruits and vegetables during the coronavirus crisis.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, 10360 N. Mall Drive, is serving up everything from hamburgers to sirloin steaks on its family-pack takeout menu.

You can get four quarter-pound hamburgers, pulled pork or sirloin steaks meals completed with salad and your choice of four vegetable sides. Oh, and don't forget the rolls with honey cinnamon butter!

Family meals feed four and range from $19 and $44.99. Place your order at (225) 293-0144 between noon and 8 p.m. or visit texasroadhouse.com/locations/louisiana/baton-rouge.