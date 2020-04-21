Baton Rouge General will begin offering antibody tests to the public on Wednesday that can detect if someone has been previously infected by the coronavirus — even if their body overcame it without showing any symptoms.

Widespread use of this test could someday help the state return to normal after the virus forced the shutdown of whole swaths of its economy. But the test is still not widely available, and health officials caution that it cannot yet definitively say whether someone has developed immunity.

So far, most of the testing in Louisiana has used nasal or throat swabs and can only confirm if the person tested has an active case of COVID-19, the deadly disease the virus causes. The new test, officially known as a serology test, relies on a small blood draw and looks for the specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.

That’s important because even people who show no COVID-19 symptoms can still transmit the virus — a danger that Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials cited when they ordered most businesses to close and residents to stay home.

The test Baton Rouge General is using was developed by the Mayo Clinic, which the hospital described as "one of the most robustly validated tests" available with a 98.6% specificity. That means the test turns up roughly one false positive result for every 100 true positive cases.

Many varieties of the test are available, and scientists have cautioned that most tests that have flooded the market aren't accurate enough to confirm whether an individual has been exposed to the virus.

It can take between eight and 14 days for an individual's immune system to attack the virus and develop antibodies, so officials said patients should not seek out the test unless it has been at least 10 days since developing symptoms or coming in contact with someone with coroanvirus.

The test will initially be provided at two BRG Express Care locations and results will be given within 48 hours.

A doctor's order is not needed to receive the test, though some insurance companies, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, are requiring an order for reimbursement. Without insurance, the test costs $100.

The scientific understanding of COVID-19 is still developing, and there's still no firm evidence that the presence of antibodies means an individual is immune — or that they can’t get infected again. That means patients should continue to practice social distancing no matter the test result.

"The test isn't going to show how strong that immunity is or how long that immunity will last," said Connie DeLeo, an infection preventionist at Baton Rouge General. "I can't tell you whether you’re susceptible to getting the virus again."

Dr. MarkAlain Dery, an infectious disease expert in New Orleans, said that front line health care employees and essential workers in grocery stores and food delivery should be prioritized to receive the serological testing.

“If essential workers test negative, employers need to provide them with appropriate personal protective equipment just like any other health care worker,” Dery said.

Most experts believe that an initial infection from the coroanvirus will grant people immunity for some time, but with limited data, "sometimes you have to act on a historical basis," said Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“It’s a reasonable assumption that this virus is not changing very much," Fauci said in a webcast with the Journal of the American Medical Association this month. "If we get infected now and it comes back next February or March we think this person is going to be protected."

One concern with antibody tests for COVID-19 is that they might accidentally detect antibodies to other types of coronaviruses, which account for roughly a quarter of all common colds globally.

Given the uncertain nature of the tests, many patients will need two separate serology tests to confirm whether antibodies are present, said Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health.

Billioux said federal officials, including White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, have told state leaders they don’t recommend any of the current available serology tests.

Still, Billioux said that doesn’t mean the tests aren’t important to deploy. The state is encouraging the tests to come online so research can ramp up.

But, for now, the state will not be relying on the results of mass serology tests to inform decisions about reopening the state in May.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his press conference that serology tests have come online at Ochsner, LSU Shreveport and other health systems in Louisiana. Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas told Edwards he has 20,000 serology tests and would get 20,000 more before the end of the month, the governor said.

Baton Rouge General is offering the testing at the following locations:

BRG Express Care - Highland Village

4410 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 831-4025

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BRG Express Care - Dutchtown

13201 Highway 73, Suite 102

Geismar, LA 70734

(225) 673-2088

Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

