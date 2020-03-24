In an urgent letter to President Donald Trump, Gov. John Bel Edwards outlined his dire concern that Louisiana will exceed its hospital capacity by April 4 if the number of the state's new coronavirus continues to soar at its current rate.

As Edwards awaits a reply from the White House, the governor's office has already made preparations to answer a fundamental question: How can it help unburden its limited hospital capacity before the overflow of COVID-19 patients reaches a critical level?

The state is "looking at multiple options," Edwards said in a news conference Tuesday, and an official decision is expected to be announced "in the next day or two."

A potential solution the governor's office is exploring is moving "step-down" patients — people who are COVID-19 positive but aren't in critical condition — out of the hospitals and into other isolation facilities to recover, which would free up more hospital rooms and intensive care units for patients in urgent need.

Hotels and vacant college dorm rooms are among the options for Louisiana's step-down patients, and, within the past week, the governor's office has been in contact with hotel managers and school officials to discuss availability.

Hotels appear to be the state's most viable option. School officials have said there are several logistical issues surrounding making dorm rooms effective healthcare units, and most institutions are still mainly focused on transitioning their academic coursework and research projects to online platforms.

Conversely, a housing initiative by a national hotel association has produced a substantial list of hotels that are willing to partner with state governments to provide healthcare units.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced Tuesday that its "Hotels For Hope" initiative has identified over 6,500 hotels nationwide. Almost 200 hotels in Louisiana joined the initiative as of Monday night, AHLA spokeswoman Maura Morton said, a number she said is expected to grow in the coming days.

The governor's office said the state has 10,164 beds available, about 46% of its total, but has not released numbers on how many extra beds it needs. Ben Blackwell, the president of the Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association, declined comment on how many rooms and beds that hotels within the initiative could provide.

A study by the Harvard Global Health Institute predicted that, under a worst-case scenario, Louisiana could find itself in need of more than 24,000 additional beds, a shortage that would require it to nearly quadruple its current capacity.

Louisiana's plans to unburden its hospital capacities, Edwards said, is "not altogether different" from the plans in New York state, which has the most reported cases of coronavirus in the country.

The city of Chicago has also partnered with five local hotels, according to The Chicago Tribune, and is expected to have more than 1,000 rooms available for mildly ill patients. One hotel, according to the report, will cost Chicago about $1 million per month.

Partnerships with Louisiana hotels would include similar negotiations. Edwards also said Tuesday that wherever the state decides to place its step-down patients, they would have to staff doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. That, too, would require negotiation.

"We don't have an answer on either of those requests yet," Edwards said. "But there are different things we can do via contract and otherwise to get the staffing that we need."

College dorm rooms still remain an available option.

Officials from the University of Louisiana System and Tulane University said the governor's office contacted the schools regarding the possibility of using vacated dorm rooms for the treatment, recovery or isolation of COVID-19 patients.

Officials from the LSU and Southern University systems said they were not officially asked by the governor's office to provide availability options.

Tulane has "expressed its willingness," school spokesman Michael Strecker said, and UL System spokeswoman Cami Geisman said that, as of Monday, "we were told for now they are not planning to use our facilities but keeping the option open should they need (to) shift over time."

"If we have spaces that are not being utilized because students are returning home," UL System President Jim Henderson said, "and they can be used to help reduce that impact, then we're proud to partner with the health care industry in solving this issue."

Across the UL System's nine campuses, the state's largest university system, Henderson said they would have about "15,000 to 20,000" available beds to offer the state. Those would possibly be suitable for housing recovering step-down patients, he said.

Henderson said there are still 25% to 30% of students remaining on the system's campuses, including international students, and it would be typical for the schools to move those students together, if indeed COVID-19 patients would be housed in campus dorms.