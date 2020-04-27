Investar Holding Corp., the Baton Rouge-based parent company of Investar Bank, generated $608,000 of net income in the first quarter compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year.
The significant drop in earnings was tied to stay-at-home orders in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama because of the coronavirus pandemic. Investar Bank added another $3.5 million to its provision for loan losses in case loans go into default due to the economic downturn.
Earnings per share were 5 cents, compared to 40 cents a year ago.
Net interest income increased from $15.1 million a year ago to $17.3 million during first quarter this year.
Equity securities lost $800,000 in value.
The bank began a 90-day loan deferral program, which impacted about 3.2% of its total loan portfolio, or about $55 million as of March 31. Since then, about $439 million of its loan portfolio has deferred payments, as of April 17. The vast majority of those loans are secured by real estate.
Investar Bank had $1.73 billion in total loans and in general commercial loans were up and personal loans were down in recent months. Total deposits were $1.73 billion and total assets were $2.1 billion.
Investar Bank was very active in the paycheck protection loan program through the U.S. Small Business Administration, but has declined to share further financial information.
"During the quarter, we were successful in lowering our deposit costs and continue to take steps to further reduce deposit costs and transition our deposit mix," said John D'Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank. "We remain confident that we are taking the necessary steps to position our balance sheet and enhance our capital position to successfully navigate the financial disruption caused by this pandemic."