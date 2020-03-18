Republican Congressman Steve Scalise announced late Wednesday he will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first member of Congress to do so. Scalise said in a social media post that he had an extended meeting with Diaz-Balart last week and decided to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution."
"Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress' Coronavirus response," Scalise said in his statement.