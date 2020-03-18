NO.champs.082719_0650 copy.JPG
U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise gives a high five to Peyton Spadoni (6) and the rest of the Eastbank Little League World Series Champions, during a welcome home celebration at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Highway in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. It was a historic weekend in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League World Series. The Eastbank team fought its way back through the losers' bracket after dropping its opening game of the tournament to Hawaii, winning six games in eight days and becoming the first team to win the LLWS after dropping its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001. Louisiana shut out Curacao 8-0 to win the state's first LLWS title.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise announced late Wednesday he will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first member of Congress to do so. Scalise said in a social media post that he had an extended meeting with Diaz-Balart last week and decided to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution." 

"Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress' Coronavirus response," Scalise said in his statement. 

