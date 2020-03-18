U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise gives a high five to Peyton Spadoni (6) and the rest of the Eastbank Little League World Series Champions, during a welcome home celebration at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Highway in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. It was a historic weekend in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League World Series. The Eastbank team fought its way back through the losers' bracket after dropping its opening game of the tournament to Hawaii, winning six games in eight days and becoming the first team to win the LLWS after dropping its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001. Louisiana shut out Curacao 8-0 to win the state's first LLWS title.