A resurgence of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has made Baton Rouge leaders pessimistic about the chances of large events, like festivals and football games, happening this fall.

The cancellation of such events, which bring thousands of people to the capital city, could be a major economic blow.

"We certainly understand; we've gotta beat this thing," said Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer for Visit Baton Rouge. "My main concern is what's going to happen with football. We really expected to have an outstanding football season with a good number of homes games. We know for certain that would be a big hit for us if we don't."

Gary Jupiter, general manager of the Doubletree Hotel and vice president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, said football season being cancelled would only exacerbate the hits the hospitality industry has taken since late March.

"We had gotten to a point where we were hearing less cancellations from COVID because numbers were going in the right direction, but this week the calls started rolling in again from people who are cancelling because of the virus," Jupiter said. "We make a substantial amount of our revenue in the fall months, but at the same time we want everyone to be safe."

A few hotels in the city temporarily shut down between the months of April and May when stay-at-home orders were first handed down by the governor. Jupiter said the association is very concerned more will close, possibly permanently, if more event cancellations and no football season occur.

"We're hopeful, but it just doesn't look good right now," he said.

Friday marked the fourth day in row that the state's Department of Health reported 2,000 new coronavirus cases. And for the past two weeks, the state has seen at least 1,000 more cases each day since Louisiana moved into Phase 2 of a reopened economy.

The recent surges prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to issue a statewide mask mandate, extend the timeline Louisiana would remain in the current phase of restrictions and temporarily shut down bars to mitigate further community spread.

As for college football, officials with LSU and Southern University remain optimistic they'll have some sort of season. It remains to be seen, though, what exactly that would look like.

In the meantime, the city-parish has hit the pause button when it comes to issuing any permits for large gatherings.

Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said the city is not issuing any event permits, but is watching the daily coronavirus data for a few more weeks before they make any long-term decisions.

"We want to see a big decrease in the numbers first," he said.

BREC's spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet said the parks and recreation system has temporarily suspended the rentals of any of their facilities for large gatherings. BREC is also waiting to host any events of their own that could draw large crowds until it's safer to do so.

"We will re-evaluate what we will offer based on what is allowed in Phase 3 once we reach that point," she said.

The Downtown Development District is taking a similar stance.

Rhorer, executive director for the DDD, said they had two festivals scheduled for late August after cancelling everything in the spring. But, as of late last week, the organization cancelled those two events, and the annual Live After Five fall concert series is currently "on hold" as well.

"If we can get into Phase 3, then we can start doing some things," Rhorer said. "The framework of the (Live After Five) concerts won't happen. We are looking at maybe having some type of event in the fall. Some impromptu stuff on the streets to help improve the street experience and encourage people to go into restaurants."

Rhorer said they've also begun preliminary planning for the annual New Years' Eve celebration in town square and Festival of Lights holiday event.

"But again, we'll have to see how things go," he added. "Hopefully we'll be through all of this by then."