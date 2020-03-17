Makayla Patterson was all smiles as she posed for pictures after winning an Outstanding Lifter award at the East Regional powerlifting meet more than three weeks ago.
The Port Allen High senior was ready for the Allstate State Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting meet scheduled to begin Thursday at the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
“We stay in contact text as a team every day now,” Patterson said. “The boys won the basketball title last Friday and we were hoping to follow that up by bringing another title home this weekend. Now we are waiting to see if we get to compete.”
Federal and state health mandates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has shut down Louisiana schools until at least April 13, forcing the LHSAA to put all its pending championship events on hold. Powerlifting and bowling were the next up in the LHSAA’s championship lineup. For LHSAA purposes, powerlifting is the last winter event, while bowling is the first spring sport with its championship event set for 12 days later, April 2-3 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
“We hope we do get to hold our championship meet,” said Powerlifting Coaches Association President Kirk Lavergne of Iota. “Our board will conference call weekly and stay in touch with the LHSAA to see where they are planning wise.
“There are other obstacles besides the pandemic. Lifters can’t practice since the schools are not allowing it. As of yesterday, they don’t have the option to go to a local gym. If we can have a meet, they would need to train a month when we do come back in order to avoid injuries.”
The situation for bowling is different, though spokespersons involved with both sports say there will likely be some attrition with seniors and other competitors opting not to compete because of other commitments.
The bowling regular season ended last week and playoffs were set to begin next week. LHSAA bowling coordinator Rick Bourgeois said he is willing to do whatever it takes to hold the championship event, if it is an option. Bourgeois said bowlers would likely need two weeks of practice time.
“There are ways it can be done. You can find out which teams would not be able to compete and adjust the seedings,” Bourgeois said. “We could run out of four sites if we need to. There would adjust to allow just the teams and/or a limited number of spectators. We have to wait and see when schools come back.”
Port Allen powerlifting coach Brian Bizette also is waiting to see how things play out. The Pelicans are the pre-meet favorite to win the Division IV-Class 2A girls title. PAHS has won seven LHSAA powerlifting titles since its inception in 2006 and another win would put the Pelicans among the top five schools in all divisions in terms of powerlifting team titles.
“On paper, we graded out 18 points better than the next closest team,” Bizette said. “Of course, meets aren’t run on paper. We have the potential to do even better than we did at regionals. This is a young team. We only have two seniors and I do feel bad for them.”
Patterson competed the last three years for Division II-4A Tioga before a family move brought her to Port Allen. She posted a three-lift total 875 pounds at the regional meet, including a squat of 375. Patterson said the team will continue to work and support each other.
“We’ll text every day and encourage each other,” Patterson said. “We can do ab work and some other things to stay in shape. And we have to eat right and not gain weight. We’ll focus on that.”