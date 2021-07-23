With rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration recommended Louisianans return to mask-wearing indoors to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Louisiana has the highest growth rate in COVID cases per capita in the nation, with the statewide average of daily cases per 100,000 residents increasing 208% over the last two weeks, Edwards said.

The Louisiana Department of Health is suggesting – not mandating – that people wear their masks indoors when at least six feet of distancing is not physically possible. Department officials also ask that everyone who had been exposed to COVID through colleagues, family members and the like get tested, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

People entering state buildings under Edwards control, which are most of them, will be required to wear masks starting Monday. He’s also recommending that businesses send employees home to work remotely where possible.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana increased to 1,008 on Friday afternoon -- rising at its fastest clip since the earliest days of the pandemic. The vast majority of those patients -- 90% -- are unvaccinated, said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer.

Nine more Louisianans with COVID-19 died overnight, pushing the death toll from confirmed cases to 9,842 since the pandemic began. Among the 59 deaths reported over the last seven days, 91% were unvaccinated, Kanter said.

"The overwhelming majority of those getting sick, going into the hospital and dying from COVID today are unvaccinated," Edwards said.

The latest surge in cases is fueled by the highly-contagious delta variant, a strain of COVID-19 that first emerged in India and now accounts for at least 83 percent of cases nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The viral load caused by the delta variant is up to 1,000-times higher than the original strain of COVID-19, making it easier to transmit and causing more serious cases in younger patients, Kanter said.

Cases of the virus are rising nationwide, but the outbreak has been particularly dire in Louisiana, where nearly two-thirds of the population remains unvaccinated. The White House recently labeled Louisiana a "state of concern" given how quickly the virus is spreading.

Edwards pleaded with the public to take the vaccine, which is free and available at nearly 1,400 locations statewide. Already, there is some glimmer of hope: the number of people choosing to get vaccinated recently jumped from around 2,000 a day to 5,000 a day, Edwards said.

"It pains me to say this, but this surge is on us. How bad it gets, how long it stays bad, how many people ultimately die – on us," Edwards said. "We can do better. It's entirely within our control."

The Health Department recommendation to get tested upon exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccine status, is a departure from the CDC, which currently advises those who are vaccinated to seek testing only if they begin experiencing symptoms. Edwards said the severity of Louisiana's outbreak necessitates a tailored approach, adding that the CDC is keeping tabs on the state's trajectory to help craft its national recommendations.

"We are at the tip of the spear in this surge," Edwards said.

State agency leaders spent much of Friday informing employees “the mask mandate is back” as well as teleworking. The Office of Technological Services, for instance, will require its employees to come to the office at least two days, in masks, but otherwise to work remotely from home.

State government agencies had worked from home during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Those restrictions relaxed as the pandemic did.

Check back for more details