A group of high school seniors plan to spend Saturday putting up yard signs in the families of fellow graduates.

The effort is being made by seniors of the Louisiana Leadership Institute, a non-profit group founded by state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

The institute was founded by Fields in 1993 to promote academic and leadership skills for youngsters.

Fields said the students have gotten requests from about 700 families to have signs placed in their yards.

"They deserve some sort of recognition for their perseverance during this unusual way of progressing to the next level," Micah Jones, president of the Louisiana Leadership Institute and a graduating senior at McKinley Senior High School said in a statement.

Jones noted that seniors began their high school careers amid the flood of 2016 and are finishing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled most traditional high school graduation ceremonies.

Fields said about 1,000 signs have been ordered and that Saturday is just the first day to distribute them.

The seniors organizing the effort posted a flyer on social media linked to an accessible google form.

The group is also asking recipients to take photos next to the sign and tag @louisianaleadersipinstitute on social media with the hashtags #LLIyardsignblitz#Classof2020.